Temporary bus terminal inaugurated

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar inaugurated the temporary Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus terminal for the Medaram Jatara at Hayagreeva Chary ground in Hanamkonda on Saturday. He said that RTC officials had already released the fare to Medaram.

According to Warangal-1 depot manager Suresh, 335 special buses will operate from the temporary bus terminal in Hanamkonda. Around 3,000 trips will be made to ferry over one lakh devotees. The fares are `380 for Garuda service, `320 for Rajadhani, `240 for Super Luxury, `210 for Deluxe and `190 for Express Services. Speaking to the media, Bhaskar said that the Central government needed to understand the importance of the world’s biggest tribal festival and needed to give it national recognition.

As promised, he distributed over 10,000 cloth bags to devotees travelling in RTC buses. As the Medaram Jatara is conducted deep inside the forest, he requested the devotees not to carry plastic bags. Further, he stated that the State has released `75 crore to provide all facilities to the devotees. He criticized the Congress and BJP government’s for failing to give national festival status to the jatara.