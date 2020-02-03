Home States Telangana

10,000 cops, 350 CCTVs, satellite image surveillance to ensure a safe Jatara

Devotees have started arriving at Medaram on Sunday to seek blessings of Sammakka and Saralamma.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial view of Medaram jatara in Mulugu district seen from the tourism department’s helicopter

By u mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: Around 10,000 police personnel from across the State have been deployed at the Medaram Jatara. Close to one crore devotees will be attending the gathering. Devotees have started arriving at Medaram on Sunday to seek blessings of Sammakka and Saralamma. The biennial Jatara, touted to be the world’s biggest tribal festival, will be conducted from February 5 to 8. The Laknavaram Lake water was released to Jampanna Vagu on Sunday. After taking the holy dip in Jampanna Vagu, the devotees will go to seek the blessing of the tribal deities. People are arriving before the Jatara begins as it will become difficult to have a peaceful darshan after the Jatara commences.

The police have installed 350 CCTVs at bathing ghats, altars, and other key points and they are connected to command and control room at ITDA camp office where officers will be monitoring the screens round the clock. According to the police, the jatara area is spread over seven kilometre that include various villages around Medaram. The police force includes three Police Commissioners, each from Warangal, Ramagundem and Khammam, six Superintendent of Police, 30 Assistant Superintendent of Police, 80 Deputy Superintendent of Police, 300 Circle Inspectors, 750 Sub-Inspectors. The police force has been divided into 20 sectors, said officials.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu district’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Sangramsingh G Patil, said that 1,000 women police personnel have been deployed at the jatara. These women police personnel are divided into various teams and they are attached to the sector officers for monitoring. “Women police will mainly focus on protecting women devotees in crowded areas and queue lines at the jatara,” said Patil.
The policemen will patrol through the crowd on 100 two-wheelers. He said that the motto was to ensure an incident-free jatara and hence they set up a police camp at every four kilometres, said Patil.

Meanwhile, Full Additional Charge(FAC) collector of Mulugu district, RV Karnan, said that the police are also monitoring high-resolution satellite images, procured from the State remote sensing centre. The images will help them in monitoring the crowd movement at Jampanna Vagu, RTC bus station, Chilakala Gutta, Reddigudem, Kannepalli, and Oorattam areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jatara
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp