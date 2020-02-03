Asaduddin Owaisi hints at launching ‘jail bharo andolan’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday indicated that a nation-wide jail bharo andolan may be launched against CAA-NRC-NPR.

At a protest meeting against CAA-NRC-NPR organised by United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) for women, Owaisi said, “We want to tell the PM Modi that a time will come when we will decide on launching jail bharo andolan.”

Owaisi said the jails in the country can house only three lakh people. “If we come out on roads, the jails will not be sufficient,” he said. He also slammed the BJP for the alleged violence perpetrated on students on AMU, JMI and on the minorities of UP.