Centre partial to BJP-ruled States: Karne

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government Whip Karne Prabakar has alleged that the Union Budget clearly shows the partiality between the BJP-ruled States and the non-BJP-ruled States. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said the Central government has not even allocated funds to Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha schemes, despite repeated pleas from the Telangana government. “When Telangana is developing in all aspects owing to State government’s policies, the Central budget looks like it intends to take the State in the reverse direction,’’ he said and added that the Budget is contrary to federal spirit.

He said the Niti Aayog itself has recommended to the Union Government to allocate `24,000 crore to the ongoing Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha schemes being implemented in Telangana and said the Central government has even neglected the recommendations of the Niti Aayog.

He alleged that the urban area development fund was also decreased in the Union Budget and said that public agitations may take place against it.

He asked the Telangana BJP leaders to react on the injustice meted out to the State. He also asked them to join hands with the State government in fighting the Centre in the interests of Telangana people.