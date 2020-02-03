Home States Telangana

Centre partial to BJP-ruled States: Karne

He alleged that the urban area development fund was also decreased in the Union Budget and said that public agitations may take place against it.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government Whip Karne Prabakar has alleged that the Union Budget clearly shows the partiality between the BJP-ruled States and the non-BJP-ruled States. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said the Central government has not even allocated funds to Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha schemes, despite repeated pleas from the Telangana government. “When Telangana is developing in all aspects owing to State government’s policies, the Central budget looks like it intends to take the State in the reverse direction,’’ he said and added that the Budget is contrary to federal spirit.

He said the Niti Aayog itself has recommended to the Union Government to allocate `24,000 crore to the ongoing Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha schemes being implemented in Telangana and said the Central government has even neglected the recommendations of the Niti Aayog.

He alleged that the urban area development fund was also decreased in the Union Budget and said that public agitations may take place against it.

He asked the Telangana BJP leaders to react on the injustice meted out to the State. He also asked them to join hands with the State government in fighting the Centre in the interests of Telangana people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karne Prabakar Union Budget
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp