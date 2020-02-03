Cops foil man’s bid to sell infant daughter

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As Hyderabad celebrated the girl child by organising a marathon, ironically in the interior of Khammam district, a person tried to sell his infant daughter on Sunday. According to information reaching here, Malothu Ramesh, who lives with his wife Anusha in Beechurajupally thanda of Tirumalayaplem Mandal, clinched a deal with a couple in Vijayawada to sell the baby girl for Rs 70,000. Ramesh, who suspects that the child is not his, and was born after his wife’s alleged extra-marital affair, had been telling her that he would soon get rid of the girl ever since her birth about three months ago.

His wife has been trying to persuade him to avert the sale but Ramesh was determined to get rid of the baby. On Sunday, when he declared that he was going to sell her to a couple, Anusha, could not contain her panic any longer and informed her relatives who in turn went to the police for help.

The police rushed to the hamlet and prevented Ramesh from selling his daughter. They then counselled him and also told him that if both husband and wife do not want the baby, she could be handed over to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials. But they cannot sell her to someone. Ramesh and Anusha already have a five-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter.