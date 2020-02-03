Gandhi Hospital to start testing for Coronavirus from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gandhi Hospital will start testing for Coronavirus in the institute’s Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) lab from Monday, amidst new suspected cases being admitted in Fever Hospital. On Sunday, another new patient suspected to have contracted the virus was admitted to the Fever Hospital. This takes the total count of those admitted to 19. Among these, 11 cases have been struck off as negative, while the results of eight more are awaited. Additionally, all teaching hospitals will be added to the list of hospitals providing symptomatic treatment to patients of suspected Coronavirus.

Health minister Etala Rajender conducted a review meeting with State health officials on Sunday morning. He instructed the authorities to make treatment available for the patients at all the teaching hospitals. Speaking to Express, Dr B Nagender, superintendent, Osmania General Hospital explained, “Yes, we have received instructions to provide treatment to suspected Coronavirus patients. We already have swine flu wards which will be used as temporary isolation wards for these suspected Coronavirus patients.”

Rajender said, “The test kits available in Gandhi Hospital can be used to conduct tests on 30 people in a day. A single examination of a sample may take up to 10 hours.” He further added, “So far in Telangana, not a single case has been positive. However, we urge people coming from China to contact Fever, Gandhi and Chest Hospital if they notice any symptoms. We have made arrangements to provide patients with masks, sanitizers and adequate staff.” He also said the State is following Central government directions and they are ready to tackle any possibility of a nCoV outbreak in the State.

All the patients suspected to have nCoV are being monitored at their respective residences by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) teams two times a day, both in the morning and the evening. However, officials have asked people whose tests have turned up negative to not visit crowded areas such as Numaish or the Medaram Jatara.