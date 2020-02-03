Home States Telangana

Gandhi Hospital to start testing for Coronavirus from today

One new suspected case at Fever Hospital; officials ask patients who have tested negative for the virus to stay away from crowded places.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

With Gandhi Hospital testing for Coronavirus, people start taking precautions by wearing masks in Hyderabad | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

With Gandhi Hospital testing for Coronavirus, people start taking precautions by wearing masks in Hyderabad | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gandhi Hospital will start testing for Coronavirus in the institute’s Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) lab from Monday, amidst new suspected cases being admitted in Fever Hospital. On Sunday, another new patient suspected to have contracted the virus was admitted to the Fever Hospital. This takes the total count of those admitted to 19. Among these, 11 cases have been struck off as negative, while the results of eight more are awaited. Additionally, all teaching hospitals will be added to the list of hospitals providing symptomatic treatment to patients of suspected Coronavirus.    

Health minister Etala Rajender conducted a review meeting with State health officials on Sunday morning. He instructed the authorities to make treatment available for the patients at all the teaching hospitals.  Speaking to Express, Dr B Nagender, superintendent, Osmania General Hospital explained, “Yes, we have received instructions to provide treatment to suspected Coronavirus patients. We already have swine flu wards which will be used as temporary isolation wards for these suspected Coronavirus patients.”

Rajender said, “The test kits available in Gandhi Hospital can be used to conduct tests on 30 people in a day. A single examination of a sample may take up to 10 hours.” He further added, “So far in Telangana, not a single case has been positive. However, we urge people coming from China to contact Fever, Gandhi and Chest Hospital if they notice any symptoms. We have made arrangements to provide patients with masks, sanitizers and adequate staff.” He also said the State is following Central government  directions and they are  ready to tackle any possibility of a nCoV outbreak in the State.

All the patients suspected to have nCoV are being monitored at their respective residences by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) teams two times a day, both in the morning and the evening. However, officials have asked people whose tests have turned up negative to not visit crowded areas such as Numaish or the Medaram Jatara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhi Hospital Coronavirus
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp