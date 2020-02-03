‘KCR should take all-party delegation to Delhi’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Shabbir Ali accused the BJP government at the Centre of rendering injustice to Telangana in the Union Budget and demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao take an all-party delegation to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the State’s financial expectations with the Centre in the year 2020-21.

In a press release here on Sunday, he said the BJP government has been neglecting Telangana ever since it came to power in 2014.

“Telangana has neither benefited from any flagship schemes of the Central government, nor has it received any Central funding for the State’s projects. Instead, the Centre has drastically reduced the State’s share in Central taxes and avoided releasing the dues,” he stated.

The Congress leader also blamed the TRS government for not pressuring the Centre over fulfilment of promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.