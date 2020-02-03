Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao to speak on smart cities at Harvard meet

According to official sources, the conference would be held on February 15 and 16 at Harvard Business School in Boston in the US.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao . (File Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to speak on smart cities in India at the India Conference-2020 to be organised by Harvard University.

According to official sources, the conference would be held on February 15 and 16 at Harvard Business School in Boston in the US.

The organisers have invited important personalities for the 17th conference which has the theme ‘2020/20 foresight’.

The organisers felt that KTR would be the right person to speak on smart cities since he has been handling IT and Municipal Administration portfolios in Telangana State, a press release said on Sunday. This is the largest conference to be held on issues related to India which is being jointly hosted by Harvard University and Harvard Kennedy School.About 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference from both the United States and India.

Young professionals, industry leaders, American-Indians representing various companies in the US, students and  professors from various universities would deliver lectures on various aspects.

Apart from KTR, eminent personalities including Arvind Subrahmanyan, Arun Poorie, Suresh Prabhu, Jayant Sinha, Anupam Kher and Ritseh Agarwal would speak at the conference, the press release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Harvard
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp