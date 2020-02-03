KT Rama Rao to speak on smart cities at Harvard meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to speak on smart cities in India at the India Conference-2020 to be organised by Harvard University.

According to official sources, the conference would be held on February 15 and 16 at Harvard Business School in Boston in the US.

The organisers have invited important personalities for the 17th conference which has the theme ‘2020/20 foresight’.

The organisers felt that KTR would be the right person to speak on smart cities since he has been handling IT and Municipal Administration portfolios in Telangana State, a press release said on Sunday. This is the largest conference to be held on issues related to India which is being jointly hosted by Harvard University and Harvard Kennedy School.About 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference from both the United States and India.

Young professionals, industry leaders, American-Indians representing various companies in the US, students and professors from various universities would deliver lectures on various aspects.

Apart from KTR, eminent personalities including Arvind Subrahmanyan, Arun Poorie, Suresh Prabhu, Jayant Sinha, Anupam Kher and Ritseh Agarwal would speak at the conference, the press release added.