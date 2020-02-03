Leaders Surender Reddy, Narayana Reddy pass away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: Former Minister of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Kommareddy Surender Reddy and former MP of Nizamabad and freedom fighter M Narayana Reddy passed away on Sunday.

Surender Reddy had worked as Forest Minister in the then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s Cabinet. He died at his daughter’s house at Madhapur, while Narayana Reddy died at a private hospital in Nizamabad while undergoing treatment for an ailment. He won the Nizamabad MP seat as an Independent in 1967-71.

As Narayana Reddy was involved in several social activities, a few organisations had arranged for a felicitation for him on Sunday in Nizamabad and were waiting for his arrival. But as they were given the news of his untimely death, the event turned into a condolence meeting.

Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and former Assembly Speaker KR Suresh Reddy, who were present on the occasion, paid tributes to Narayana Reddy and rushed to his residence.

In separate messages, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolences on the demise of former Minister Surender Reddy and former Member of Parliament M Narayana Reddy.

The Chief Minister has ordered that a State funeral be accorded to Surender Reddy and Narayana Reddy.