Home States Telangana

Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar: Gujja Satish, other BJP leaders feel tossed aside

They met two days ago to prepare a report on the current political scenario in the district and the status of the BJP.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Post-elections to Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), chaos has gripped the BJP district unit.

Several leaders, who felt that they were ignored by the party leadership, were brought together by BJP district general secretary Gujja Satish, who was denied ticket to contest the polls.

They met two days ago to prepare a report on the current political scenario in the district and the status of the BJP. They intend to submit the same to party State president K Laxman and leaders in New Delhi seeking action against MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. They alleged that if the MP had worked with party’s interests in mind, the BJP would have wrested more seats in the recent elections than mere 13 seats of the total 60.

They said it was an insult to the party that TRS candidates won unopposed in 30th and 37th divisions before the election day as BJP candidates withdrew their nominations. Also, the senior district leaders neglected the elections to the extent that the nomination of the candidate in 33rd division got rejected, the miffed leaders alleged.

They further said that in 12 divisions, the senior leaders refused to give tickets to winning candidates. The performance of the BJP in the municipal elections would be brought to the notice of the State leaders as well as party national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amith Shah, said Gujja Satish.

On Saturday, the irate leaders confronted the party district president, Basa Satyanarayana, at MP camp office where the latter was holding a preparatory meeting for cooperative society elections. Gujja Satish and other leaders asked Basa Satyanarayana why they were not invited for the preparatory meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujja Satish MCK Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp