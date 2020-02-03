Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar: Gujja Satish, other BJP leaders feel tossed aside

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Post-elections to Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), chaos has gripped the BJP district unit.

Several leaders, who felt that they were ignored by the party leadership, were brought together by BJP district general secretary Gujja Satish, who was denied ticket to contest the polls.

They met two days ago to prepare a report on the current political scenario in the district and the status of the BJP. They intend to submit the same to party State president K Laxman and leaders in New Delhi seeking action against MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. They alleged that if the MP had worked with party’s interests in mind, the BJP would have wrested more seats in the recent elections than mere 13 seats of the total 60.

They said it was an insult to the party that TRS candidates won unopposed in 30th and 37th divisions before the election day as BJP candidates withdrew their nominations. Also, the senior district leaders neglected the elections to the extent that the nomination of the candidate in 33rd division got rejected, the miffed leaders alleged.

They further said that in 12 divisions, the senior leaders refused to give tickets to winning candidates. The performance of the BJP in the municipal elections would be brought to the notice of the State leaders as well as party national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amith Shah, said Gujja Satish.

On Saturday, the irate leaders confronted the party district president, Basa Satyanarayana, at MP camp office where the latter was holding a preparatory meeting for cooperative society elections. Gujja Satish and other leaders asked Basa Satyanarayana why they were not invited for the preparatory meeting.