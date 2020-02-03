Home States Telangana

Now, hire a chopper to Medaram

Tourism dept launches helicopter service to jatara at Rs 1.80 lakh from Begumpet airport.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minisiter V Srinivas Goud inaugurates the helicopter service to Medaram jatara in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DEVOTEES can now travel to the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Medaram from Begumpet and return by hiring a helicopter for Rs 1.80 lakh.

The Telangana Tourism Department on Sunday launched helicopter services from Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad to the jatara. Those who want to have an aerial view of the jatara can also avail of the helicopter service at Rs 2,999, said the department officials.

About one crore devotees are expected to visit Medaram for the biennial Sammakka-Sarakka jatara, which is said to be the biggest tribal festival in Asia.

Medaram, which is located in Eturunagaram wildlife sanctuary in the newly-formed Mulugu district, is about 95 km from Warangal city. Every two years, devotees from Telangana and neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, head to the jatra. It is expected that this year around 1.6 crore devotees may visit the Medaram shrine. According to the tourism department, air travel services have been launched in the view of the increase in the number of devotees going to the jatara.  

Speaking at the inauguration of the helicopter service, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud, said, “Sammakka Saralamma Jatara is one of the major religious tourism attractions for a lot of devotees. Until now, devotees had to rely only on road transport to reach the spot. But now, they can also take the air route, which will not just save their time but will also give them a very nice experience.’’Those who wish to avail the helicopter services can contact 9400399999.

Earlier this month, the tourism department had also inaugurated the first Haritha resort in the Mulugu district to provide comfortable accommodation to tourists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
helicopter chopper Medaram
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp