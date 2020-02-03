People voted for us with clear mandate: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said that the TRS won 1,800 wards/divisions out of 3,148 wards/divisions in the municipal elections and criticised that the Congress and the BJP not even found candidates to contest in 1,200 seats.

Welcoming eight municipal councillors of Shamshabad municipality to the party at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, he stated that the TRS won 14 wards in the Shamshabad municipality out of 25 municipal wards and revealed that the same results were reflected all across the State giving a clear mandate to the TRS.

He alleged that the Congress and the BJP worked together in the civic body elections unable to fight against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that the Congress and the BJP openly tied up in three municipalities.

The Minister said even Congress veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao opposed his party’s tie up with the BJP.He said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been making ridiculous statements since he was unable to digest his party’s defeat in the municipal polls. KTR also mocked BJP president K Laxman’s ambitious plans despite BJP having only four MP seats.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only leader who strove to fulfil the wishes of people in Telangana through various welfare programmes and added that the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) would be expanded till Shamshabad airport soon.