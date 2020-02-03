RTC to help students reach exam halls on time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is exam season and the Telangana Road Transport Corporation is making special arrangements in the Greater Hyderabad Zone to help students writing Intermediate and other exams reach their centres on time.

The exams, which start this month, extend all the way to March. In order to make it convenient for students to travel, the zone has planned a slew of measures to ensure students reach their exam halls in time with minimal hassle. These measures would be applicable between February 1 to February 20 and from March 4 to March 23.

Travel will be free for students who are boarding buses to reach their exam hall irrespective of routes mentioned on their bus passes.

TSRTC officials state that anyone showing a bus pass along with an exam hall ticket can travel free from their residence to examination centres irrespective of the distance, origin, destination and time mentioned in the bus pass. This feature is available only to those who have bus passes. Other students without bus passes would have to pay the regular fares for travel.

Also, to ensure that buses ply on time as per schedule and halt at major stops, supervisory staff will be deployed at major stops and bus bays. The students can avail necessary information from these staffers regarding the buses to their destination.

The TSRTC will also be deploying zonal enforcement squads consisting of six jeeps. These will conduct surveillance in the morning hours to clear off traffic from bus bays and ensure speedy movement of buses from important stops.

Officials have also launched two helpline numbers at Koti and Rathfile bus station with numbers, 9959226160 and 9959226154 respectively.