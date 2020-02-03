Scolded by her mom, teenager commits suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over her mother pulling her up for speaking continuously on her mobile phone, an 18-year-old girl committed suicide at Jeedimetla in Cyberabad on Sunday. Errolla Sravani was found hanging from the ceiling of a room at her residence, said police.

According to police, Sravani was a school dropout and used to work as a caretaker for children at an apartment in Jeedimetla. She was living with her mother Prameela and elder brother Anand. For the last few weeks, she had allegedly gotten close a boy in the neighbourhood and the two would have long chats on the mobile phone. Two days ago, she skipped work and spent time with the boy on his birthday.

Her mother, who works as a sanitation worker with the GHMC on contract basis, got to know of her absence from work and shouted at her. She also upbraided her for being on phone all the time. On Sunday morning after her mother went to work and her brother was busy, she hanged herself from the ceiling in a room. When Sravani’s brother found her hanging, he rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Sub-inspector Chandraiah said that a case has been registered and the investigation is on. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination was conducted on it.