State survey to identify street vendors in 68 new civic bodies

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TSMEPMA) has started the process to carry out a survey to identify the number of street vendors in the 68 newly-constituted urban local bodies (ULBs) of the State.

According to the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, ULBs have to conduct a survey of all the existing street vendors in consultation with the Town Vending Committee (TVC). The street vendors will then be accommodated in a designated vending zone.

The ULBs need to cap the number of vendors to only 2.5 per cent of the ward population. As per Census 2011, the population in the 68 ULBs is about 15,27,548 and the tentative target of street vendors, according to the 2.5 percent rule, is 38,187.

Provisional TVCs have been formed in all the newly-established ULBs and resource persons will conduct the the surveys in the prescribed format. The survey cost for identifying a street vendor is Rs 13, therefore, for 38,187 persons, TSMEPMA has sanctioned Rs 4.96 lakh. The survey will go on till February 29. TSMEPMA project directors have been issued instructions to conduct the survey and update the information in TSMEPMA and National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) portals before this month end.

For the old 74 ULBs, TSMEPMA is preparing street vending plans. As per the Street Vendors Act, 2014, every ULB, in consultation with the planning authority and on the recommendations of the TVC, once in every five years, has to prepare a plan to promote the vocation of street vendors. The old ULBs are demarcating street-vending zones and conducting site inspection of the zones.

