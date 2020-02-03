Telangana, Centre’s relationship gets volatile by the day

R Pridhvi Raj By

Express News Service

The hallmark of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s style of functioning is to play both sides of the game at the same time to derive maximum benefit out of a prevailing situation.

Now, after remaining silent over BJP for a long time, he is fuming at the saffron honchos for the crumbs that were thrown at Telangana in the Union Budget despite the support the TRS had extended to several of its controversial decisions at the national level.

All along, it seemed he had been expecting that the Centre would come to the rescue of the Telangana government whenever it is in a financial straitjacket. Now that it is in one, the Chief Minister had hoped dollops of manna would be dished out to the State. Also, the Centre has remained silent on the promises made in the AP State Reorganisation Act. All of them reined mere mirages.

KCR presented the vote-on-account budget for 2019-20 for Rs 1.82 lakh crore, which was later scaled down to Rs 1.36 lakh crore. Now, the Centre too has scaled down the volume of its financial help to the State. To top it all, the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) has blasted a major hole in the State budget by reducing the State’s share of funds from the divisible pool of taxes from 42 per cent to 41 per cent. Then there are GST dues which are still a pie in the sky as there was no word on Rs 1137-crore due to the State. In several areas, there were cuts and gashes resulting in tight squeeze of funds.

Banking on the ability of Hyderabad to spin money and the munificence of the Centre, KCR had initiated several big-ticket welfare schemes that gorge on thousands of crores of funds. This apart, the State is fending for itself in the construction of Kaleshwaram project though it has been lobbying for national project status for it. It had hoped that the Centre would take kindly to Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya as NITI Aayog had recommended release of Rs 25,000 crore for them, but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was too busy helping the non-performing northern States to bother about Telangana. KCR seethed with rage over the reduced allocations to the State and described it as an indication of the Centre’s inefficiency. By doing so, a master politician that he is, he has created enough elbow room for himself to blame the Centre if he, at any point of time in future, is hard up for money for the big guzzlers - Rythu Bandhu and Asara pensions. But for the time being, he is trying to paint the BJP with a tarred brush that it is the villain of Telangana’s development.

By coming out against the BJP and fulminating against its ways twice in the recent past, once while expressing his anguish over CAA after municipal elections and now against the step-motherly treatment meted out to the State in the budget, KCR appears to be positioning himself as a leader to play a role in the national politics in the years to come.

Ripping BJP apart on CAA recently, he, however, had said that the government-to-government relations with the Centre would continue, which indicated that he would prefer to leave the backyard door open even though he is slamming the main doors shut on the BJP.

Now that the State has drawn a blank in the budget, it remains to be seen if he closes even the backyard door that he has left ajar or continue to play love-hate politics with the Centre so that at the political level, he could be in the good books of both the Hindus and Muslims and at the government level, he could reap benefits from the Centre. But the budget has proved that KCR’s strategy has not paid off. However, it does not mean that it would not in future, as time has the habit of throwing up surprises.