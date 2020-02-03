Top union leader served notice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has issued a show-cause against E Ashwathama Reddy, a prominent union leader from the Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU). He was pivotal in organising the 52-day long RTC workers’ strike on the demand that they be made permanent employees. The show-cause was issued by the Customer Relations Manager, MGBS, for ‘unauthorised absenteeism from duties’ after Reddy failed to report for work for nearly 45 days and counting since the strike ended. The union leader now has to respond to this in seven days failing which more serious action would be taken, warned officials.

As per the show-cause, the assistant manager of MGBS has stated that after the strike, Ashwathama Reddy submitted an application requesting leave for a period of six months from December 6, 2019 to May 5, 2020. The same was rejected by officials.

It must be recalled that after the strike ended, the TSRTC revoked all privileges of the RTC union leaders like taking paid leave etc. This has evoked angry reactions from union leaders. When the leave application was rejected, a written letter was sent to the union leader in December. However, it was returned ‘unclaimed’.

The show-cause, now available in public domain, is dated January 24, 2020 and states, “You have not reported from 6.12.2019 till date and remained absent from your duties without sanction of leave from the Competent Authority. As a result, much inconvenience is caused in arranging a substitute and work at MGBS is dislocated.”

Ashwathama’s leave was rejected during strike

