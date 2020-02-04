Asaduddin Owaisi backs Jamia students in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking the nationwide stir against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to the Parliament on Monday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his solidarity with the students of Jamia Milia Islamia, while slamming the Central government for committing ‘atrocities’ against them.

Owaisi, who was speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, said, “We are with the students of Jamia. The Centre is committing atrocities against them and it are not ashamed. The students are being beaten and shot at!”

While speaking to a news agency, Owaisi said that comments like ‘goli maron’ from Union Ministers would serve as an encouragement for fringe elements.

Further, during an event on Sunday, he termed the shooter who opened fire in the air near Jamia as a terrorist.