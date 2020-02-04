Co-op officials appear in court in contempt case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commissioner of cooperation and registrar of cooperative societies M Veerabrahmaiah, state cooperative election authority V Sumitra, joint registrar K Janardhan Reddy and another appeared before the High Court on Monday in a contempt case relating to conduct of election to Hyderabad District Government Employees’ Cooperative Housing Society Limited.

When the matter came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, the government counsel urged the court to grant some time for filing counter affidavit in the contempt case filed by society member G Prabhakar.

In Nov last year, a single judge while dealing with a petition filed by Prabhakar, directed the commissioner to appoint a new official person in-charge other than the joint registrar / district cooperative officer, and for conducting election to the society after redressing the grievances of the petition and other members of the society in accordance with law. Aggrieved with the same, the petitioner filed the present contempt case seeking to punish the respondents for wilful disobedience of earlier order of the court. Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, the respondent authorities appeared before the bench on Monday and sought some time for filing counter affidavit. Considering the plea, the bench adjourned the case hearing by 10 days.