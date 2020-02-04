Home States Telangana

Co-op officials appear in court in contempt case

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, the respondent authorities appeared before the bench on Monday and sought some time for filing counter affidavit.

Published: 04th February 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commissioner of cooperation and registrar of cooperative societies M Veerabrahmaiah, state cooperative election authority V Sumitra, joint registrar K Janardhan Reddy and another appeared before the High Court on Monday in a contempt case relating to conduct of election to Hyderabad District Government Employees’ Cooperative Housing Society Limited.  

When the matter came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, the government counsel urged the court to grant some time for filing counter affidavit in the contempt case filed by society member G Prabhakar.

In Nov last year, a single judge while dealing with a petition filed by Prabhakar, directed the commissioner to appoint a new official person in-charge other than the joint registrar / district cooperative officer, and for conducting election to the society after redressing the grievances of the petition and other members of the society in accordance with law. Aggrieved with the same, the petitioner filed the present contempt case seeking to punish the respondents for wilful disobedience of earlier order of the court. Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, the respondent authorities appeared before the bench on Monday and sought some time for filing counter affidavit. Considering the plea, the bench adjourned the case hearing by 10 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
contempt case
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp