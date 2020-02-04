Finally, prices of onions, tomatoes fall in Telangana

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Consumers heaved a sigh of relief as retail prices of onions and tomatoes came down across the State. There is a decline of around 50 per cent and 40 per cent on the wholesale prices respectively. This is owing to consistent increase in arrival of fresh crop at wholesale mandis. Experts say prices will go further down in the coming days.

“The supply of both onions and tomatoes to vegetable markets all across the State has more than doubled, reducing prices. As compared to December, the supply of onions and tomatoes in the market has almost doubled due to the fresh arrival of the Kharif crops in the market,” said commission agent P Rakesh at Bompally vegetable market.

He added, “This week, the supply of onions has increased by 80-100 trucks of onions. Similar is the case of tomatoes resulting in prices falling.”

S Eleair, a vegetable vendor in Secunderabad area, says, “While the supply is more because of fresh crop in the market, the consumption of both onions and tomatoes has also reduced due to the Medaram Jatara, which is why the prices have gone down. This is because many vendors who buy from wholesale markets have gone to the jatara.”

On Monday, the price of onion is the retail market was at `28-45 per kg and for tomatoes, it was at `10-20 for ‘Desi’ and `25-60 hybrid, said market vendors.

“The cost of hybrid tomatoes is more as the supply comes from Karnataka or Maharashtra,” said another commission agent, at Bowenpally vegetable market.

Stating that the wholesale prices of onion are expected to go down further, selection grade secretary of the Agriculture Market Committee at Bowenpally, Lokini Srinivas, said, “The supply of onion and tomatoes is good due to the good rains. The drop in price will continue till the end of March, after that prices of tomatoes may increase due to lack of local crops.”

“At present, Narayankhed and other areas in the State are getting good supply. The supply will increase by 30-35 % in the coming days and price may decrease from `29 to `15 per kg for onion in the wholesale market, says AMC Secretary Malakpet.