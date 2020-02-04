Home States Telangana

Finally, prices of onions, tomatoes fall in Telangana

Supply of the produce has almost doubled due to arrival of the Kharif crops.

Published: 04th February 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Consumers heaved a sigh of relief as retail prices of onions and tomatoes came down across the State. There is a decline of around 50 per cent and 40 per cent on the wholesale prices respectively. This is owing to consistent increase in arrival of fresh crop at wholesale mandis. Experts say prices will go further down in the coming days.

“The supply of both onions and tomatoes to vegetable markets all across the State has more than doubled, reducing prices. As compared to December, the supply of onions and tomatoes in the market has almost doubled due to the fresh arrival of the Kharif crops in the market,” said commission agent P Rakesh at Bompally vegetable market.

He added, “This week, the supply of onions has increased by 80-100 trucks of onions. Similar is the case of tomatoes resulting in prices falling.”

S Eleair, a vegetable vendor in Secunderabad area, says, “While the supply is more because of fresh crop in the market, the consumption of both onions and tomatoes has also reduced due to the Medaram Jatara, which is why the prices have gone down. This is because many vendors who buy from wholesale markets have gone to the jatara.”

On Monday, the price of onion is the retail market was at `28-45 per kg and for tomatoes, it was at `10-20 for ‘Desi’ and `25-60 hybrid, said market vendors.

“The cost of hybrid tomatoes is more as the supply comes from Karnataka or Maharashtra,” said another commission agent, at Bowenpally vegetable market.

Stating that the wholesale prices of onion are expected to go down further, selection grade secretary of the Agriculture Market Committee at Bowenpally, Lokini Srinivas,  said, “The supply of onion and tomatoes is good due to the good rains. The drop in price will continue till the end of March, after that prices of tomatoes may increase due to lack of local crops.”

“At present, Narayankhed and other areas in the State are getting good supply. The supply will increase by 30-35 %  in the coming days and price may decrease from `29 to `15 per kg for onion in the wholesale market, says AMC Secretary Malakpet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
onions tomatoes
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp