GMR signs pact to run Bidar airport in Karnataka

Bidar is also renowned for Bidriware metal handicraft products which have been recognised with the coveted Geographical Indication tag.

Published: 04th February 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the Union government’s regional connectivity - UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has signed a concession agreement to commission, operationalise and maintain the civilian enclave at the Bidar airport in North Karnataka.
GHIAL is expected to start operations in the first week of this month with one daily flight connecting Bidar with Bengaluru.

Speaking on this occasion, SGK Kishore, Executive Director-South, GMR Airports and CEO - GHIAL, said, “The operationalisation of Bidar airport is a testimony to our commitment to support the government of India’s flagship regional connectivity scheme. We are very pleased to partner with the government of Karnataka for the all-round development of Bidar and nearby regions and we are confident that the start of commercial operations at Bidar will provide a boost to the local economy through better connectivity for the people of Bidar and the large number of tourists who visit the area.”

Located in the north-eastern part of Karnataka, Bidar is the headquarters of Bidar district and is home to important religious shrines and historic monuments including Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib which is one of the holiest sites of the Sikh religion in this part of the country. Bidar is also renowned for Bidriware metal handicraft products which have been recognised with the coveted Geographical Indication tag.

Comments

