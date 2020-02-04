IAS officers told to develop people skills, use new tech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, Sanjeev Chopra said that the present-day society is characterised by ever-rising aspirations on the part of people who expect delivery of efficient services at a fast pace. “The challenge for the civil servants in this scenario, therefore, is to keep their skill set current and up-to-date in order to measure up to these expectations and deliver good governance,” he stated.

Inaugurating the Special Foundation Course (FC) for All India Services and Central Civil Services Officers and Second Foundation Course for Military Engineer Service (MES) Probationers at MCR HRD Institute here on Monday, he stated that literacy percentages, educational attainment and awareness levels on the part of people have gone up exponentially and they expect a fair deal from different wings of Government.

He called upon civil servants to develop the right set of people-related skills and told them to use emerging technologies to understand the problems of people in their true and total frame of reference and find enduring solutions.

“The rising urbanisation, increasing role of services and manufacturing sectors and unique needs of the poorer sections of society call for corresponding changes in the role of the civil servants with a view to giving a big boost to development trajectory of India. While rules are important in their own right, civil servants should positively interpret them keeping in mind the larger good of society,” he added.

Director General of MCR HRD Institute, B P Acharya and Special Chief Secretary to Government said that even though they constitute about 20,000, they provide leadership to a staggering about two crore employees at different rungs of the government hierarchy.

He, therefore, advised them to emerge as role models by pursuing excellence, demonstrating courage to tell the truth, and networking with different Services by breaking the silos. He administered the oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India to the officer trainees.