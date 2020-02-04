Home States Telangana

IAS officers told to develop people skills, use new tech

He, therefore, advised them to emerge as role models by pursuing excellence, demonstrating courage to tell the truth, and networking with different Services by breaking the silos.

Published: 04th February 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, Sanjeev Chopra said that the present-day society is characterised by ever-rising aspirations on the part of people who  expect delivery of efficient services at a fast pace. “The challenge for the civil servants in this scenario, therefore, is to keep their skill set current and up-to-date in order to measure up to these expectations and deliver good governance,” he stated.

Inaugurating the Special Foundation Course (FC) for All India Services and Central Civil Services Officers and Second Foundation Course for Military Engineer Service (MES) Probationers at MCR HRD Institute here on Monday, he stated that literacy percentages, educational attainment and awareness levels on the part of people have gone up exponentially and they expect a fair deal from different wings of Government.

He called upon civil servants to develop the right set of people-related skills and told them to use emerging technologies to understand the problems of people in their true and total frame of reference and find enduring solutions.

“The rising urbanisation, increasing role of services and manufacturing sectors and unique needs of the poorer sections of society call for corresponding changes in the role of the civil servants with a view to giving a big boost to development trajectory of India. While rules are important in their own right, civil servants should positively interpret them keeping in mind the larger good of society,” he added.
Director General of MCR HRD Institute, B P Acharya and Special Chief Secretary to Government said that even though they constitute about 20,000, they provide leadership to a staggering about two crore employees at different rungs of the government hierarchy.

He, therefore, advised them to emerge as role models by pursuing excellence, demonstrating courage to tell the truth, and networking with different Services by breaking the silos. He administered the oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India to the officer trainees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LBSNAA IAS officers
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp