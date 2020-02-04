Nama Nageswara Ra asks Centre to release GST dues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswara Rao, demanded that the Central government immediately release the pending `5,000 crore GST/IGST dues to the State.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Nama wanted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give details on the release of the pending dues. He recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had written numerous letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the said dues. He added that a delegation of TRS MPs had even met the Union Ministers recently for the same