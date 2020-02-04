Home States Telangana

No targeted treatment for Coronavirus, say doctors

Experts also pointed out that one of the ingredients in the list was arsenic-based and could prove to be fatal if taken in higher or continuous dosage.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender coming out after checking Coronavirus testing lab facilities at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | Sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors stress on the need for prevention, as there is no targeted treatment for Coronavirus. Health officials urged the public to not believe rumours from unverified sources for treatment options, and to self-report to Fever Hospital if they have any symptoms.

The Union Ministry suggested Ayurvedic and homeopathic tonics to prevent this infection, however, this step was immediately called out and criticised by doctors and modern medicine practitioners across the globe. Speaking to Express, Dr K Shankar, superintendent, Fever Hospital said, “Viral infection can only be treated symptomatically. For example, if someone has a high fever, they will be given paracetamol. Only the symptoms can be treated.” He added, “In case, someone’s condition aggravates, they might develop respiratory trouble or pneumonia. In such a case, they will be shifted to the ICU.”

The Ministry of AYUSH on January 29 had put out a list of “prophylactic measures/immunomodulatory drugs as per Ayurvedic practices”. Later, on January 29, the same Ministry said on Twitter that its advisory was issued “as a preventive measure” and not as “treatment advice” for Coronavirus infections. Experts also pointed out that one of the ingredients in the list was arsenic-based and could prove to be fatal if taken in higher or continuous dosage.

