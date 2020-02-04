Telangana High Court raps government officials over encroachment of land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday pulled up revenue officials for their callous and lackadaisical attitude in preventing illegal encroachments of government lands that too in the capital city. The bench directed the revenue secretary to conduct survey of the land and file a detailed report to the court in four weeks.

“The number of public interest litigation petitions filed in the high court complaining about encroachment of government lands and unauthorised constructions are on the rise. Going by the number of PILs, this court construes that the revenue officials knew about the encroachments. We will not allow anyone to encroach government lands,’’ the bench warned.

The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by K Krishna Goud, a social worker, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to evict encroachers from the government’s land admeasuring about 3.22 acres in survey No 43 at Gandamguda village in Ranga Reddy district.

After going through the petitioner’s affidavit, the bench said that the revenue officials have failed to curb the alleged illegal encroachments of government lands and unauthorised constructions on them.

Replying to a query, government counsel for revenue Bhaskar Reddy said that the officials have been taking steps to stop encroachments. The survey of the lands in different survey numbers of Gandamguda village is yet to be taken up to claim government’s ownership on the land, he added. Not satisfied with the reply, the bench said “Illegal constructions in the city have become a common feature and the officials were turning a blind eye to this. In the present case, the prime land of about 3.22 acres at Gandipet has been encroached and high rise structure have come up right under the nose of the officials,’’ it said.