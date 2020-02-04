Telangana police force has very few women staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The women force constitutes 4.14 per cent of the total police force in Telangana, which is less compared to the national average according to DOPO released by BPR&D.

While women personnel make up to 8.98 per cent of the actual strength of police in the country, Telangana stands second from bottom among the States and Union territories.

Telangana has an actual women’s strength of 2,198 as on January 1, 2019, including 239 DAR police and rest in civil wing, while there is no representation of women in the State’s armed force. Though Telangana offers 33 per cent reservation for women, it is far behind other States providing the same reservation and also behind some States that do not offer any reservation to women in the police force.