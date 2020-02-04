Home States Telangana

Telangana police has 35 per cent staff shortage, but is top heavy

As against the sanctioned strength of two Director General rank officers, Telangana has six in the position, heading different wings.

Published: 04th February 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Police

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department has 233.3 police personnel per every lakh of population in the State, as against the sanctioned strength of 428.71, according to the Data on Police Organisations (DOPO) released by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D). Overall, there are 53,115 police personnel for Telangana’s 3,50,03,674 population. This is the data as on January 1, 2019. While there are 72.93 personnel for every 100 sq km, each personnel has the responsibility of 1.37 sq km in the State, says the data.

According to the DOPO data, a total of 81,647 personnel are sanctioned for the State police force including the civil, District Armed Reserve (DAR) and the armed wings. But with an actual strength of 53,115 personnel, there is a staff shortage of 35 per cent in the force.

However, the number of posts at the top level are higher than the sanctioned strength. As against the sanctioned strength of two Director General rank officers, Telangana has six in the position, heading different wings. While six Additional Director General posts are sanctioned, there are 12 officers of the rank in the State.

Further, against 16 sanctioned Inspector General posts, there are 27. Starting from the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and down the ladder, there is shortage at every level in the force. For 83 sanctioned posts of Superintendent of Police, there are only 66 officers; 86 Additional Superintendents of police as against the sanctioned 92; 305 Assistant superintendents for 312 posts, and 923 Inspectors for the sanctioned 934. There is an acute shortage of constables (9,803) and head constables (1,830), followed by 770 sub-inspectors and 196 assistant sub-inspectors in the civil police force. Further, there is a shortage of 10,599 personnel in the District Armed Units and 5,309 in the State’s Armed police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana police
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp