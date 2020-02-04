TSHRC notice to health department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) took a suo-motu cognizance of newspaper clippings and issued a notice to Director of Medical and Health Department over the delay in construction of Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) centres in Musheerabad. Owing to the delay in construction, the UPHC is functioning from another centre in Bholakpur, creating inconvenience to patients.

The HRC took cognizance of the fact that with two UPHCs now functioning in the same building has resulted in congestion and inconvenience to doctors, ANMs, Asha workers, and patients. “The Director of Medical and Health Department has been directed to file a report with regard to the situation and steps taken for construction of Musheerabad UPHC by march 10,” the commission said.