CM asks TSRTC to remove his pictures from cargo buses

Accordingly, CM’s Special Secretary P Rajsekhar Reddy sent a note to the TSRTC managing director conveying the same.

Published: 05th February 2020 10:28 AM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed TSRTC officials to not display his photos on its cargo buses as he did not want “cheap publicity”. In the wake of reports that Rao’s photos will be displayed on the new cargo buses, the CM on Tuesday directed RTC officials not to do so. He said that he wants to see that RTC profits by transporting cargo through its buses and had no intention of getting publicity through the buses.

He told the officials that through implementing several programmes and schemes, services should be rendered to the people. “My intention is not to get any cheap publicity,” Rao said. Accordingly, CM’s Special Secretary P Rajsekhar Reddy sent a note to the TSRTC managing director conveying the same.

