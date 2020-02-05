Telangana farmers need national spices board, not regional centre: TFFA president

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Telangana Turmeric Farmers Association (TTFA) president and TRS leader K Narasimha Naidu declared that the setting up a regional Spices Board in Nizamabad, announced by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, will not help turmeric farmers. Instead, the only solution to farmers’ woes is establishing a national turmeric board with an annual allocation of Rs 100 crore, Naidu said on Tuesday.

He said the proposal of a regional centre is old and was rejected by farmers and former MP K Kavitha. “Farmers of Uttara Telangana have been fighting for a separate turmeric development board since the past 15 years,” said Naidu.

Farmers should be also paid a minimum selling price of Rs 15,000 per quintal, Naidu said.

State Kisan Congress President and Turmeric Farmers Ikyakaryacharana Committee leader S Anwesh Reddy also opposed Goyal’s announcement and echoed Naidu’s demands.