TS’ debt position just fine, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: STATE IT, Industries and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the debt to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio in the State is within permissible limits.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Rama Rao told the Congress and BJP not to level false allegations against the State’s debt position. He also tweeted the response of Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur in the Lok Sabha on debt to the GSDP ratios of various states. Rama Rao tweeted, “BJP & INC leaders who level random allegations on Telangana’s borrowings need to educate themselves better. Govt of India in its written reply to a question in Loksabha has stated that Telangana’s Debt to GSDP ratio is 17%. State debt is well within FRBM limits & fiscally prudent [sic].”