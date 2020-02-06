19-year-old student tries to kill self

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A first-year PUC student from Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) was seriously injured after he attempted suicide by jumping from the top floor of a building on Wednesday.

College management immediately rushed him to a hospital in Nizamabad after which he was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

According to officials, 19-year-old Bondla Sanjay, along with his friends, had picked up a quarrel with another student named Saivarun.

Saivarun informed the professors about the issue, after which the management counselled them and informed their parents.

At around 11am on Wednesday, Sanjay went to the top floor of the building and jumped from there. He suffered a serious head injury.

After providing first-aid, the management called an ambulance and took the boy to a hospital in Nizamabad. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The college vice-chancellor, Dr A Ashok, visited the hospital and enquired about the student’s condition. He assured the student’s family members that the college will bear all the hospital expenses.