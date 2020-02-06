Animal transportation: HC seeks response from TS, Centre

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government and the Centre to file counter affidavits on the contradictions in the rules framed by them for transportation of animals. The bench was dealing with two petitions filed by the Confederation of Indian farmers Associations and All India Jamiatul Qureshi Action Committee seeking suspension of Rule 253 of the Telangana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 issued in Dec last. According to the petitioners, Rule 125-E of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 was brought in by the Centre in 2015 and notified in 2017, and Rule 253 of Telangana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 has imposed restrictions on transportation of animals. Advocate K Vivek Reddy, contended that the rules framed by the Centre were liberal, while the State rules are more rigid.
