BJP alleges irregularities in work taken up at Medaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not just “hoodwinking the people of Telangana, but goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma too”. Flagging off the ambulance service for Medaram Jatara here on Wednesday, he alleged that many irregularities had taken place while implementing the development work at Medaram village.

Citing an example, the State BJP chief said KCR had promised to develop the temple at Medaram that included improving basic amenities, providing sufficient drinking water during jatara and curbing pollution.

“The Chief Minister had said the temple would be developed in 200 acres of land after the formation of Telangana State. But he failed to keep his promise. In the State budget, the government showed a spending of `98 crore for providing basic facilities at Medaram. That too is far from truth. It may be noted that four collectors were transferred in a span of 30 days just to give contracts to those who are close to the powers that be,” he alleged.

Laxman asked KCR to make his stand clear on the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha about setting up a trust called ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’ for the construction of temple in Ayodhya, a long-pending desire of the people of India.

Medical team

On the occasion, he said the BJP has deputed a 25-member medical team at Medaram to provide treatment to devotees free of cost till the end of jatara.