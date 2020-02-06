Home States Telangana

Hajipur rape-murder cases: Serial killer Srinivas Reddy sentenced to death

The Additional District Judge of the Nalgonda District Court Sidda Venkata Viswanatha Reddy found him guilty in all the three cases charged against him and pronounced the judgement.

Marri Srinivas Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elevator mechanic Marri Srinivas Reddy of Hajipur in Yadadri Bhongir district was on Thursday sentenced to death for rape and brutal murder of three girls of his village. The Additional District Judge of the Nalgonda District Court Sidda Venkata Viswanatha Reddy found him guilty in all the three cases charged against him and pronounced the judgement.

Reddy, 30, was charged with the kidnapping, rape and brutal murder of two girls and abduction, sexual harassment and murder of another girl. He buried the victims' bodies in abandoned agricultural wells near the village.

It was learnt that before pronouncing the verdict the Judge asked Srinivas Reddy if he has to say anything about the cases. Even at the last stage, Reddy pleaded that he was not guilty of the offences charged against him and claimed that he was falsely implicated. He told the judge that his elderly parents are dependent on him. However, when the judge asked if he knew where his parents were, he said that he was not aware of.

The horrific crimes came to light after a 14-year-old girl, who left for school, went missing in April 2019. After her buried body was found in an abandoned farm well on the outskirts of Hajipur he fled the village. During the interrogation, he confessed to having killed and buried two more girls aged seventeen and eleven in the same manner. 

Reddy trapped all the three girls under the pretext of offering them lift on his bike. He told one of the victims that he had forgotten his house key near the well and diverted the bike to collect it. Another victim was told that he needed to switch on the motor at his farm well. He, however, directly asked the third victim sexual favours, and when she refused he chased and killed her. 

While the girls ageing 14 and 17 were smothered to death, the 11-year-old was beaten up and strangulated. 

