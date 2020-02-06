Kids get fever after antibiotic injection

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Around 10 children suffered from fever and vomiting after they were administered antibiotic injections at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday. After the nurses administered the daily antibiotic injections to the 30 children who were admitted to the Children’s Ward, around 10 of them complained of fever and nausea.

Worried parents immediately informed the hospital staff, after which the children were administered medicines. Director Dr Banoth Baliram Naik visited the ward and confirmed that conditions of all patients were stable. The injection and syringe used were sent to the lab for analysis.