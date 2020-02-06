KTR, Amitabh Kant Banter over biryani on Twitter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi biryani or Kerala biryani, which is the most delicious?

A Twitter war has broken out after Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant tweeted his enthusiastic praise for Thalassery fish biryani which he relished at Paris restaurant.

Amitabh Kant tweeted: “The best biryani in the world is Thalassery fish biryani from Paris restaurant. It’s made using short-grained local rice with white aikora or kingfish also known as king mackerel in Thalassery (Kerala). It’s awesome & beats all other biryanis by miles” (sic).

Joining the debate, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Hyderabadi biryani was the best and UNESCO too had recognised it.

In reply, KTR tweeted: “All bragging rights on best biryani in the world belong rightfully to Hyderabad Amitabhji. Dare I say that the rest are only poor imitations. Even UNESCO recognised our gourmet culture recently & conferred the title of ‘creative city of gastronomy’; https://en.unesco.org/creative-cities/events/unesco-designates-66-new-creative-cities” (sic).

Several people from Kerala supported Amitabh Kant. But, a large number of Hyderabadis differed with the Niti Aayog CEO and asked him to taste Hyderabadi biryani during his next trip to the city.