More support sought for handloom weavers

HYDERABAD: It is everyone’s responsibility to protect our State’s traditions and contribute to the welfare of handloom weavers. This was pointed out by the ‘Weavers all-party round Table Conference’ held by the Weavers United Joint Action Committee in the city on Wednesday. State and Central governments should bring in reforms for the uplift of financially backward weavers community, the JAC demanded.

The JAC said Telangana’s handloom sector was in crisis because of unethical competition from the corporates. Handloom varieties such as Ikkat, Narayanapet, Narayanpet sarees were facing a threat of slow extinction, speakers said.

Demanding the implementation of the Handlooms (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act, JAC chairperson Dasu Suresh said, “State government figures show that there around 23,000 handlooms in Telangana. At least two families depend on each handloom, and over 1 lakh people are suffering a financial crisis.”