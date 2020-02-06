Rescind all approvals to Pharma City: Komatireddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy asked Union Minister of Industries and Commerce Piyush Goyal to rescind all approvals to Pharma City in Hyderabad.

Meeting the Minister over the issue in New Delhi on Wednesday, he alleged that many irregularities have been taking place with regard to land acquisition for the Pharma City. He said the State government was acquiring land from farmers for Rs 8 lakh per acre and selling the same to pharma companies for Rs 1.5 crore per acre.

He further said the area of the proposed Pharma City at Medipally village is a pristine area from where horticultural products and vegetables are supplied to Hyderabad.

Stating that the project would negatively impact the SC, ST and BC populations in the area, he asked the Union Minister not to finalise the in-principle approval given to Pharma City.