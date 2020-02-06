Home States Telangana

South Central Railway ordered to pay man Rs 40,000

The District Consumer Redressal Forum-II directed South Central Railway to pay a compensation of Rs40,000 to a senior citizen over deficiency in services.

Published: 06th February 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railway

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Redressal Forum-II directed South Central Railway to pay a compensation of Rs40,000 to a senior citizen over deficiency in services.

The complainant, Satya Vara Prasad (63), a resident of Khairatabad, had gone for a trip to Varanasi in May 2017. Prasad had also pre-booked his return ticket on Secunderabad Express. On for May 23, 2017, Prasad was supposed to board his train from Varanasi station. However, when he reached the station, he was told that due to a problem in the track, the train flagged off an hour before the scheduled time of departure from Mughal Sarai Railway Station, which is 12 Km away from Varanasi station.

He was also told that a notification message was sent to passengers about the change in the train’s schedule which Prasad says he never received. He filed a complainant with the consumer forum against SCR.  

Holding the  SCR guilty, the forum said, “The opposite parties failed to furnish any proof to show that they informed the complainant in advance about the change in the train schedule. The lapse amounts to sheer negligence which leads to the adoption of unfair trade practice upon their part.”

In this regard, the forum directed the SCR to pay a compensation of Rs25, 000 for their deficient and negligent act and Rs10, 000 for causing mental agony and Rs5, 000 for award cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway compensation
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp