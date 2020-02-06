Tamil Nadu seeks more Krishna water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tamil Nadu irrigation officials wants AP and Telangana governments to release more water from Kandaleru reservoir to meet the drinking water needs of Chennai. The TN officials made a request to this effect at a meeting of the official committee of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) held here. Participating in the meeting, engineer- in-chief of the Water Resources Department of TN K Ramamoorthy said that as per the past agreements, TN was entitled to draw 12 tmcft water from Kandaleru for drinking water needs of Chennai. But, it drew only 5.2 tmcft water so far this year. The official informed that Chennai was facing drinking water shortage and wanted release of water immediately