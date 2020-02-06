Home States Telangana

Telangana people to feel pain of Centre’s cut

It looks like the people of Telangana might have to pay the price for the Central government’s decision to ignore the State’s demands while presenting the Union Budget.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur holds a folder containing the Union Budget documents at the Parliament House

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

If officials are to be believed, Telanganites may be forced shell out more money for some of the services from April, all thanks to the Centre’s decision to impose a huge cut in Central tax devolution to the State. The insufficient funds, or lack of them in certain cases, from the Centre are likely to have an adverse impact on the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the State government, which, according to the officials, left the State with no option but to hike several taxes.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already hinted that the taxes in urban and rural civic bodies will be hiked from April. The other option before the government is to increase the stamps and registration duty and also upward revision of market rates of the lands.

The last time the stamp duty and market values of the lands were revised in 2013 in combined Andhra Pradesh. After the formation of Telangana, the TRS government never thought of hiking the stamp duty. It neither revised the market values of the lands. Though, the officials concerned proposed the revision several times in the past, senior officials suggested to the government that a hike in stamp duty rates would reduce the revenue of the government as people would avoid paying them.

