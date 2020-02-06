TRS MPs rubbish MP Arvind’s question

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri came under attack by TRS MPs for raising a question in the Lok Sabha on the alleged “rampant Aadhaar fraud in Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes” on Wednesday.

In his reply, Ravi Shankar said the Telangana government had reported that no such fraud had taken place in TS with regard to the welfare schemes.

Speaking to reporters later in Delhi, TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao and TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao alleged that Arvind was trying to put an end to welfare schemes in Telangana, which are implemented with the intention of helping the poor.

Nageswara Rao said the Nizamabad MP, instead of making baseless allegations, should try to get funds to the State from the Centre.