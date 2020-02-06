Home States Telangana

TS manufacturing firms may suffer if China situation doesn't improve

Now with the Coronavirus-hit country stopping exports on January 15, the companies in the State are starting to feel the heat.

Published: 06th February 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 11:48 AM

The isolation ward set up at Thrissur Medical College Hospital to accommodate coronavirus infected person | Express

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the whole country is worried about the health of people, especially of students returning from China, it looks like the dreaded novel Coronavirus is all set to spark a domino effect, even drastically affecting the industries and lives of those who depend on them. If the situation does not improve immediately, it is the manufacturing industry in the State which will face the major brunt as it depends on the supply of parts and other material from China for day-to-day operations.

The State is home to around 170 industrial parks where, besides the IT industry, many electronic hardware and software manufactures, semiconductor companies as well as several aviation and aerospace engineering industries operate. However, it is the electronic hardware and software industry that relies on China the most. “Many of the manufacturing companies source their parts from China,” Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan told Express.

Now with the Coronavirus-hit country stopping exports on January 15, the companies in the State are starting to feel the heat.Ram Baheti, Secretary of the Automotive Park Industries Association, said, “The transit time for supplies from China to India is around 40 days. Since everything was shut down on January 15, we will only feel the repercussions around March.”

Ranjan also said, “As of now the industry have existing stocks and they are able to manage. There is no immediate disruption. I am sure if companies and industries remain shut in China, that will definitely have an effect in the future.”

The virus, which broke out in China during their New Year holidays, spread like wildfire, forcing the Chinese government extend the holidays. Industries in Telangana, like those in the rest of the country  are waiting eagerly for the next update on the holidays.“If they open it up, the supply will start, and everything will be fine,” Baheti said. 

Coronavirus
India Matters
