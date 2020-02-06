Weaver uses new tech to make designs on sarees

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, a young power loom weaver from Sircilla is busy making good quality sarees using the pick-and-pick method of designing.

Veldi Hari Prasad, 30, uses the method to make intricate designs on Batukamma sarees. He also uses Jacquard technology, where a collection of conductive threads are used for weaving touch-responsive textiles like clothing, table cloths, rugs, or anything else made of fabric.

Prasad used to practice on small handloom machines to make designs on clothes. A Bengaluru-based company, Devine Textile, recognised Prasad’s talent and provided him with a pick-and-pick power loom at an affordable price. He even went to Bengaluru to learn the method.

Many loom owners now visit Prasad’s factory to observe the pick-and-pick power loom machine and Jacquard technology.