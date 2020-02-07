Employees' Union walks out of Telangana RTC Joint Action Committee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Joint Action Committee, which had spearheaded the 52-day-long RTC strike, saw the first signs of breaking apart on Thursday. The TSRTC JAC comprising various working employees’ unions of the Corporation witnessed one of the unions, the Employees' Union (EU), pull out of the umbrella organisation.

The general secretary of EU, K Raji Reddy, who played a crucial role in the strike and in mobilising employees, resigned from the JAC on Thursday. In a letter addressed to the JAC, he said he felt incapable of fighting for workers’ rights being in the JAC and would now focus on working via his union.

"After calling off the strike, we have had serious discussions within our union," said K Raji Reddy in the letter. "Even though the employees are grappling with many issues, we are unable to help them in any way as the JAC. That is why I am coming out of JAC and have decided to fight for the employees through our own union," he said.

The decision may be an official death knell for the JAC, which was driven by four unions, including the EU. However, with EU leaving the JAC and other union leaders being quiet on the issue, JAC seems to have lost its teeth.