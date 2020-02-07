Implement the new Municipal Act effectively: Telangana MAUD minister KT Rama Rao to officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao instructed the Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and newly-posted IAS officers in the MAUD Department to implement the new Municipal Act effectively.

He instructed the officials to come up with a green plan in every municipality, similar to that of the sanitation plan. He gave an overview of the new Municipal Act and urged the officers to implement it with zeal. He said the Municipal Commissioners should ensure proper drinking water supply, sanitation maintenance and an increase in green cover in municipal corporations.

Stating that the new Act would be citizen-centric and people-friendly in the municipalities, KTR said it would bring in a set of rules to provide fast, transparent, and corruption-free governance.

“Unlike any other State in India, the TS-bPass will grant permissions to people within 21 days to construct a house. Building permissions should be granted within the given time-frame and in a fair manner. Indulging in any kind of corruption will call for stringent action,” the Minister said.

KTR asked the officials to come up with innovative programmes to level up sanitation work in the municipalities and instructed them to increase the number of public toilets and SHE toilets in both the corporations and municipalities.

He further stated that 10 per cent of the funds from the budget allocated to municipal work should be utilised to increase the green cover in the municipalities. To fight seasonal diseases, the Minister asked the officials to come up with health plans. “If needed, the officials should rope in doctors and entomologists in preparing the plans.”

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and HMWSSB MD M Dana Kishore were present.