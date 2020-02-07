Home States Telangana

Implement the new Municipal Act effectively: Telangana MAUD minister KT Rama Rao to officials

Stating that the new Act would be citizen-centric and people-friendly in the municipalities, KTR said it would bring in a set of rules to provide fast, transparent, and corruption-free governance.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao addresses Municipal Commissioners and newly-posted IAS officers in MAUD Department in Hyderabad on Thursday

IT Minister KT Rama Rao addresses Municipal Commissioners and newly-posted IAS officers in MAUD Department in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao instructed the Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and newly-posted IAS officers in the MAUD Department to implement the new Municipal Act effectively.

He instructed the officials to come up with a green plan in every municipality, similar to that of the sanitation plan. He gave an overview of the new Municipal Act and urged the officers to implement it with zeal. He said the Municipal Commissioners should ensure proper drinking water supply, sanitation maintenance and an increase in green cover in municipal corporations.

Stating that the new Act would be citizen-centric and people-friendly in the municipalities, KTR said it would bring in a set of rules to provide fast, transparent, and corruption-free governance.

“Unlike any other State in India, the TS-bPass will grant permissions to people within 21 days to construct a house. Building permissions should be granted within the given time-frame and in a fair manner. Indulging in any kind of corruption will call for stringent action,” the Minister said.

KTR asked the officials to come up with innovative programmes to level up sanitation work in the municipalities and instructed them to increase the number of public toilets and SHE toilets in both the corporations and municipalities.

He further stated that 10 per cent of the funds from the budget allocated to municipal work should be utilised to increase the green cover in the municipalities. To fight seasonal diseases, the Minister asked the officials to come up with health plans. “If needed, the officials should rope in doctors and entomologists in preparing the plans.”  

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and HMWSSB MD M Dana Kishore were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana Municipal Act MAUD department
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp