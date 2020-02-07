Kin of Hajipur rape and murder victims welcome judgment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking into tears, the kin of the Hajipur rape and murder victims welcomed the long-awaited death sentence awarded to the convict Marri Srinivas Reddy by a court in Nalgonda on Thursday.

Expressing joy, the victims’ kin and villagers said that nothing less than a death sentence to Srinivas Reddy, who was convicted in all three cases of rape and murder, will serve justice to the victims. The villagers were seen approaching media persons stationed in Hajipur, inquiring every few minutes about the judgment.

Demanding immediate execution of the court order, the mother of one of the victims said, "The government should show his body in less than a week and deliver justice."

Expressing gratitude towards the police and government, she said, "We were hopeful that the court would award him the death penalty and are happy that justice is delivered."

Hajipur sarpanch Kavitha said that real celebrations will be held only after Srinivas Reddy is hanged till death.

Requesting the legal practitioners in the State to not extend further legal aid to the convict in approaching higher courts, another victim’s mother said, "He shouldn’t be spared and allowed to move to higher courts. Even if he wanted to go to higher courts, the advocates should not help him. My daughter soul will rest in peace only when Srinivas Reddy is hung to death."