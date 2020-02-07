Home States Telangana

Kin of Hajipur rape and murder victims welcome judgment

Family members said that only immediate execution of convict Marri Srinivas Reddy will serve justice to the victims.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat hugs the uncle of a victim at Nalgonda on Thursday

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat hugs the uncle of a victim at Nalgonda on Thursday. (photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking into tears, the kin of the Hajipur rape and murder victims welcomed the long-awaited death sentence awarded to the convict Marri Srinivas Reddy by a court in Nalgonda on Thursday.

Expressing joy, the victims’ kin and villagers said that nothing less than a death sentence to Srinivas Reddy, who was convicted in all three cases of rape and murder,  will serve justice to the victims. The villagers were seen approaching media persons stationed in Hajipur, inquiring every few minutes about the judgment.

Demanding immediate execution of the court order, the mother of one of the victims said, "The government should show his body in less than a week and deliver justice."

Expressing gratitude towards the police and government, she said, "We were hopeful that the court would award him the death penalty and are happy that justice is delivered."

Hajipur sarpanch Kavitha said that real celebrations will be held only after Srinivas Reddy is hanged till death.

Requesting the legal practitioners in the State to not extend further legal aid to the convict in approaching higher courts, another victim’s mother said, "He shouldn’t be spared and allowed to move to higher courts. Even if he wanted to go to higher courts, the advocates should not help him. My daughter soul will rest in peace only when Srinivas Reddy is hung to death."

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hajipur rape case Hajipur judgement Hajipur rape murder
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp