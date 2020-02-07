Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's native village Chintamadaka on the road to development

Cars, JCBs, harvesters, goods carriages and other vehicles were distributed to beneficiaries under the self-employment scheme by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao hands over the key of a vehicle to a beneficiary at Chintamadaka village in Siddipet district

Finance Minister T Harish Rao hands over the key of a vehicle to a beneficiary at Chintamadaka village in Siddipet district. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s native village Chintamadaka and its surrounding villages Ankampet, Machapur, Sitarampet, Harishnagar and Shankernagar are heading towards development.

Tractors and other farm equipment that were owned only by a few well-to-do farmers are now owned by many, thanks to the efforts of the State government in providing employment opportunities to rural masses.

Recently, the Chief Minister visited Chintamadaka and promised the villagers of providing job opportunities to members of abut 1,504 families who live in his native village and the surrounding villages. And true to his words, cars, JCBs, harvesters, goods carriages and other vehicles were distributed to beneficiaries under the self-employment scheme by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday.

Nearly 716 families in Chintamadaka and other villages were handed over the vehicles. A total of 23 cars, 31 tractors, 22 JCBs, 32 harvesters, one DCM, 23 goods carriers were distributed in a single day.

Speaking on the occasion, MPTC member Chandram said it was impossible for villagers to buy vehicles that cost Rs 10 lakh and above. He added that the beneficiaries were over the moon after receiving the vehicles and festive atmosphere prevailed in the villages.

N Ramesh, a native of Machapur village, said he used to work as a car driver and earn Rs 5,000-9,000 every month. Now, he owns a car and expects to earn double his earlier earning.

