Telangana HC adjourns Prof Kaseem’s case by four weeks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the petitioner’s counsel plea to amend the prayer to that of challenging the remand and charge sheet filed by the State police in Prof Kaseem’s case, the Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing by four weeks of the petition filed by Prof Gaddam Laxman, president of State Civil Liberties Committee, challenging the ‘illegal’ detention of Kaseem, associate professor of Telugu department in OU, by the police on Jan 18 this year.

When the habeas corpus petition came up for hearing on Thursday, petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath sought some time for filing an interim application to amend the prayer challenging the charge sheet filed by the police against Kaseem and the latter’s remand to judicial custody.